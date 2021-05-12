People Operating E-Scooters without License to Face 100,000 Won Fine

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting tomorrow, anyone operating an electric scooter or other type of personal mobility device without a license will face a fine of 100-thousand won.According to the Korean National Police Agency(KPNA) on Tuesday, revisions to the traffic law will take effect on Thursday that require only those aged 16 or older who have acquired at least a state-issued motorcycle license to operate such devices.Until now, anyone 13 or older was allowed to use them with or without a license.Under the new rules, those who aren't wearing a helmet will be fined 20-thousand won, and a 40-thousand won fine will be given if two or more people ride the same device. Parents or legal guardians of minors under 13 caught operating a scooter or other device will be handed a 100-thousand won fine.Police have agreed to a one-month grace period from the time the rules take effect on Thursday.