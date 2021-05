Photo : YONHAP News

Forest trails near eleven Joseon Dynasty royal tomb sites will open to the public from this Sunday through the end of June.Three in Paju and Namyangju in Gyeonggi Province and Seoul's Nowon district will be opened to the public for the first time this year. The Namyangju walking trail will open on June 1 due to extended renovation.The Cultural Heritage Administration said the forest paths include various amenities for citizens to enjoy such as libraries, sun shelters, nature preservation zones and rest areas.The trails will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the same as the royal tombs. Visitors are advised to abide by mask wearing and social distancing rules.