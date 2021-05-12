Vice FMs Discuss S. Korea-Mongolia Ties, Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun has met with his Mongolian counterpart to discuss Seoul-Ulaanbaatar ties as well as measures to enhance bilateral cooperation.During talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Batsumber Munkhjin in Seoul on Wednesday, Choi recognized Mongolia’s active participation and support for the Northeast Asia Conference on Health Security, a South Korea-led regional cooperation forum on global health challenges launched late last year.Choi called on both sides to continue their close cooperation in moving forward with the regional forum.According to the Foreign Ministry, Choi also briefed Munkhjin on Seoul’s efforts for complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and requested Mongolia’s steady support and cooperation.Munkhjin in return reaffirmed his country’s unwavering support, the ministry said.The two sides also pledged to explore new ways to collaborate in COVID-19 pandemic recovery.