Moon Calls for Parliament's Opinions on 3 Cabinet Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has reportedly requested the National Assembly convey its opinions on the three remaining minister nominees amid fierce resistance from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) to confirm their nomination.A senior official of the presidential office told reporters on Wednesday that President Moon asked to hear from parliament by Friday, adding the president will also collect opinions via various routes in the meantime.On Tuesday, Moon had requested a second time for parliament to send confirmation hearing reports for Science Minister nominee Lim Hye-sook, Fisheries Minister nominee Park Jun-young and Land Minister nominee Noh Hyeong-ouk after the Assembly failed to meet a Monday deadline. Moon was known to have called for lawmakers’ opinions when he delivered the request on hearing reports.The move indicates the president may deliberate his choices pending the parliament’s response despite some speculating he could move forward in appointing the nominees without parliamentary approval.The PPP is calling for the withdrawal of all three nominees, citing allegations of ethical lapses. Freshman lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) also issued a joint statement saying it is inevitable that at least one of the three nominees be dropped, although they did not name who should be withdrawn.Two other minister nominees announced in last month's Cabinet reshuffle - Labor Minister nominee An Kyung-duk and Trade, Industry and Energy Minister nominee Moon Sung-wook - were given parliamentary go-ahead and have been appointed.