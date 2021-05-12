S. Korea to Begin Administering 2nd COVID-19 Shots from Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will start final shot vaccinations against COVID-19 for the general public this week.Hong Jeong-ik, a senior official at the state task force for COVID-19 vaccination, said Wednesday the second-shot AstraZeneca program will launch on Friday.Around 926-thousand people who received their first AstraZeneca shots since February will be eligible to take part in the program to be carried out in May and June.They include patients and staff at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who are under 65.Authorities said those under age 30 will also be eligible for the second shots if they received their first AstraZeneca jabs before the age limit was imposed on the vaccine on possible blood clot risks. The second shot won't be made mandatory, they said, for those concerned about potential adverse reactions and will be allowed to pass their turns.