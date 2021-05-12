Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Those Vaccinated Overseas Not to Be Required to Get Vaccinated Again

Write: 2021-05-12 19:09:35Update: 2021-05-12 19:31:22

Those Vaccinated Overseas Not to Be Required to Get Vaccinated Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean authorities say those who completed COVID-19 vaccination overseas will not need to get vaccinated again when they return to the country. 

The COVID-19 vaccination task force relayed the stance on Wednesday during a Q&A session with reporters. 

Asked whether it is possible to receive the first shot overseas and receive the remaining shot in South Korea, the task force said it is currently not allowed due to the lack of systems for mutual certification between countries. But it added that may become possible later when a relevant system is established. 

The task force also said it is setting up a system to confirm the vaccination status of Korean employees at U.S. military bases so those fully vaccinated among them would not be asked to get vaccinated again. 

As for receiving two different types of vaccines, authorities say though there is no known evidence of health risks, it is not recommended nor currently allowed.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >