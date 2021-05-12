Those Vaccinated Overseas Not to Be Required to Get Vaccinated Again

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean authorities say those who completed COVID-19 vaccination overseas will not need to get vaccinated again when they return to the country.The COVID-19 vaccination task force relayed the stance on Wednesday during a Q&A session with reporters.Asked whether it is possible to receive the first shot overseas and receive the remaining shot in South Korea, the task force said it is currently not allowed due to the lack of systems for mutual certification between countries. But it added that may become possible later when a relevant system is established.The task force also said it is setting up a system to confirm the vaccination status of Korean employees at U.S. military bases so those fully vaccinated among them would not be asked to get vaccinated again.As for receiving two different types of vaccines, authorities say though there is no known evidence of health risks, it is not recommended nor currently allowed.