US Expresses Serious Concern about N. Korea in Religious Freedom Report

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. State Department has expressed serious concern about violations of human rights in North Korea in its latest religious freedom report. 

In the 2020 International Religious Freedom report, the department said that since 2001, North Korea has been designated a "Country of Particular Concern" under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom. 

In December last year, the department redesignated North Korea a state violator of religious freedom for the 19th consecutive year. 

The annual report said the U.S. has raised concerns about the freedom of religion in the North in other multilateral forums and in bilateral discussions with other governments, particularly those with diplomatic relations with the country. 

The department added that the United States expressed "very serious concern" about abuses, noting that it cosponsored the resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in December that condemned the North's "long-standing and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights."
