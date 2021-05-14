COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for People Aged 60-64 Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, South Korea began accepting reservations for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from those aged 60 to 64.According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force, people in that age bracket, of which there are approximately four million, will be required to submit their requests between Thursday and June 3.Teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and for first and second grade at elementary schools will also be allowed to make reservations for AstraZeneca from Thursday, along with registered caregivers. Around 364-thousand people in that group are eligible.The application can be submitted online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr) by the recipients or their family members.Health authorities plan to inoculate those people between June 7 and 19.The government has already been accepting reservations from those aged 70 to 74 since April 6, with nearly 47 percent of the age group making reservations as of Wednesday. The comparable figure for those aged 65 to 69 stands at around 31 percent.