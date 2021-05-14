Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for People Aged 60-64 Begins

Write: 2021-05-13 08:26:31Update: 2021-05-13 11:34:41

COVID-19 Vaccine Reservations for People Aged 60-64 Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, South Korea began accepting reservations for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from those aged 60 to 64. 

According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force, people in that age bracket, of which there are approximately four million, will be required to submit their requests between Thursday and June 3. 

Teachers at kindergartens, childcare centers and for first and second grade at elementary schools will also be allowed to make reservations for AstraZeneca from Thursday, along with registered caregivers. Around 364-thousand people in that group are eligible.  

The application can be submitted online via the task force website (https://ncvr.kdca.go.kr) by the recipients or their family members.

Health authorities plan to inoculate those people between June 7 and 19. 

The government has already been accepting reservations from those aged 70 to 74 since April 6, with nearly 47 percent of the age group making reservations as of Wednesday. The comparable figure for those aged 65 to 69 stands at around 31 percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >