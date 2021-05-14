Menu Content

'US to Address N. Korea's Human Rights Issues, Nukes at the Same Time'

A senior U.S. official said on Wednesday that the U.S. will continue to address North Korean human rights issues while working to denuclearize the country at the same time. 

Daniel Nadel, director of the Office of International Religious Freedom at the U.S. State Department, made the remark in a telephone news briefing. 

Nadel said that the nuclear issues are real and they are a significant challenge.

The official stressed that there is "no trade-off" between addressing human rights issues or addressing other matters of national security or bilateral concern, adding that the U.S. can do all of these things at once.

The briefing came right after the department released the 2020 International Religious Freedom report, in which it expressed serious concern about violations of religious freedom in North Korea.
