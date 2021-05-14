Menu Content

S. Korea's Spy Chief Meets Suga, Conveys Will to Normalize Ties

2021-05-13

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's spy chief reportedly met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday and conveyed Seoul's will to normalize relations between the two nations.  

According to a diplomatic source familiar with Seoul-Tokyo relations on Thursday, National Intelligence Service(NIS) Director Park Jie-won paid a visit to Suga on Wednesday morning before or after meeting with his American and Japanese counterparts in Tokyo. 

Park reportedly told the prime minister that the current state of Seoul-Tokyo relations is not desirable, stressing the need and intent to normalize bilateral ties. In response, Suga is said to have expressed his agreement. 

The NIS chief's meeting with Suga came six months after a previous meeting, where he also conveyed President Moon Jae-in's wishes to mend bilateral ties. 

Meanwhile, Park also spoke on the phone with Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and expressed his support for and hope that the Tokyo Olympics will be held successfully.
