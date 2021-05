Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of the United States and Russia held phone talks to discuss the U.S.' new policy on North Korea and other issues of mutual concern.State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the phone Wednesday and discussed their upcoming meeting in Iceland next week.Blinken also provided Lavrov with an overview of U.S. policy toward North Korea.The Biden administration is reportedly attempting to contact North Korea after completing its policy review last month.The U.S. has stressed coordination with its allies South Korea and Japan as well as China and Russia in the process of implementing the policy.