Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb to 715, Hits 2-Week High

South Korea added 715 new COVID-19 cases throughout Wednesday, hitting a two-week high.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Thursday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 129-thousand-633.The daily figure rose by 80 from the previous day and marks the highest since April 28, which saw 769 new cases.Of the new cases, 692 are local transmissions and 23 are from overseas.About two-thirds of the domestic infections came from the greater metro area, with 227 in Seoul, 222 in Gyeonggi Province and 17 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 226 cases, including 31 in the southeastern city of Ulsan and 30 in South Gyeongsang Province.Seven more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-891. The fatality rate stands at one-point-46 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by seven to 160.