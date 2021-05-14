US Official: Defending US Homeland from Nuclear Threats Top Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official said on Wednesday that nuclear deterrence is the department’s highest priority, pointing out North Korea as one of four such major threats to the U.S. and its allies.Leonor Tomero, deputy assistant secretary of defense for nuclear and missile defense policy, issued the position in a written testimony submitted to the Senate Armed Services Committee for a hearing on Wednesday.Tomero said that defending the U.S. mainland from growing threats from rogue countries like North Korea will remain a top priority mission.The defense official said that North Korea continues to advance its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) capabilities that are designed to strike the U.S. mainland.She added that the North conducted six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017, along with three ICBM flight tests that demonstrated its ability to reach the U.S. homeland.Tomero then stressed that in Asia, the U.S.' formal relationships with important allies such as South Korea and Japan are critical to regional security and stability and provide a significant deterrent to North Korean and Chinese threats.