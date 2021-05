Photo : YONHAP News

Avril Haines, the U.S. director of National Intelligence who arrived in South Korea on Wednesday, has visited the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).While details of the U.S. intelligence chief's itinerary while there were not released, she most likely toured the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the truce village of Panmunjeom.Haines is also reportedly planning to pay a courtesy call on President Moon Jae-in and hold talks with National Security Adviser Suh Hoon, where they will likely discuss the U.S.' new North Korea policy.Earlier on Wednesday, the intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan held a closed-door meeting in Tokyo, where they are believed to have discussed issues relating to North Korea and China.