Photo : YONHAP News

A woman in her 50s who violated self-quarantine and then tested positive for COVID-19 was sent to prison.The Seoul Eastern District Court on Thursday sentenced the woman to six months for violating the infectious disease prevention law.The court said the jail term was handed down as the defendant created confusion in the quarantine system, caused a waste of resources and increased the risk of the virus' further spread through her actions.In July last year, the woman went into self-quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed patient.She violated rules and met with an acquaintance at a bakery on the first night, before testing positive the following day. The woman also lied about her travel route prior to self-quarantine.The woman immediately appealed Thursday's ruling.