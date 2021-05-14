Special Counsel Team to Investigate Alleged Evidence Tampering after Sewol Disaster

Photo : YONHAP News

The special prosecution that will investigate alleged evidence tampering after the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster launched on Thursday.At a ceremony marking the launch of the probe, Special Prosecutor Lee Hyun-joo said he believes he will eventually reach the truth if he follows the evidence.The investigation will focus on accusations that recovered data from the ferry's surveillance cameras was manipulated and there were illegalities committed in recovering the ship's digital video recorder(DVR).Two assistant attorneys and five prosecutors have joined the team and the special prosecutor can also take up to 30 investigators. If deemed necessary, Lee can extend the 60-day investigation under presidential approval.After the ceremony, the team met with the families of the victims to listen to their requests.Last year, the National Assembly revised a special law on finding facts about the Sewol incident to facilitate the launch of an independent counsel team.