Seoul City Mulling Designation of Han River Parks as Alcohol-Free Zones

Write: 2021-05-13 14:21:50Update: 2021-05-13 14:49:39

Seoul City Mulling Designation of Han River Parks as Alcohol-Free Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is considering designating the eleven parks along the capital's Han River alcohol-free zones amid concerns the venues draw too many people amid a pandemic. 

The city government said Wednesday that it’s mulling over the designation as a growing number of people are gathering at the parks as the temperature rises to drink during the day and more so at night. 

This would allow authorities to enforce a law that was revised late last year that enables fines of up to 100-thousand won for anyone caught drinking in a no drinking zone.

Calls to prohibit outdoor drinking at night have been on the rise following the death of a college student who was found in the Han River a few days after he was seen drinking with a friend at the Banpo Han River Park. 

However, some have expressed concerns over COVID-19 quarantine measures becoming excessive. 

Seoul City plans to decide by the end of May on the scope and timeframe for the alcohol-free zones.
