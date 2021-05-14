Seoul City Mulling Designation of Han River Parks as Alcohol-Free Zones

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government is considering designating the eleven parks along the capital's Han River alcohol-free zones amid concerns the venues draw too many people amid a pandemic.The city government said Wednesday that it’s mulling over the designation as a growing number of people are gathering at the parks as the temperature rises to drink during the day and more so at night.This would allow authorities to enforce a law that was revised late last year that enables fines of up to 100-thousand won for anyone caught drinking in a no drinking zone.Calls to prohibit outdoor drinking at night have been on the rise following the death of a college student who was found in the Han River a few days after he was seen drinking with a friend at the Banpo Han River Park.However, some have expressed concerns over COVID-19 quarantine measures becoming excessive.Seoul City plans to decide by the end of May on the scope and timeframe for the alcohol-free zones.