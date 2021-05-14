Court Assesses Value of Nippon Steel to Compensate Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Local courts have reportedly assessed the domestic asset value of Nippon Steel in the continuation of a compensation suit against it for forced labor during World War Two.The Daegu District Court said Thursday that its supporting office in Pohang conducted an asset evaluation of PNR, the South Korea-based affiliate of Nippon Steel. However, sources say the timing for the selloff order has yet to be decided.In October 2018, South Korea's Supreme Court ordered Nippon Steel to pay four victims of forced labor that filed the suit 100 million won each in compensation.When Nippon Steel failed to comply with the order, the regional court in 2019 authorized the seizure of PNR stock assets estimated at more than 400 million won.Last year, the court handed down a ruling to seize Nippon's assets in South Korea to compensate the victims.