Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors or outdoors in most circumstances.CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the new guidelines in a White House briefing, saying this is an "exciting and powerful moment."Walensky said that anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing.She added that fully vaccinated people can start doing the things they had stopped because of the pandemic.However, the CDC director advised that immune-compromised people talk to their doctor before giving up their mask.