S. Korea's Export Prices Rise for Fifth Month in April

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's export prices rose for the fifth straight month in April on a rise in the Korean currency's value against the U.S. dollar and falling oil prices.According to data from the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the country's export price index, in terms of the local currency, gained two-point-two percent on-month in April.From a year earlier, the index jumped ten-point-six percent, marking the largest on-year gain since September 2017.The rise is attributed to the appreciation of the local currency against the U.S. dollar and falling oil prices.The Korean currency strengthened an average of one percent against the U.S. dollar on-month last month. Prices of the country's benchmark Dubai crude marked 62 U.S. dollars and 92 cents per barrel on average in April, down two-point-four percent from the previous month.Meanwhile, the country's import prices fell point-five percent on-month in April, due to the won's appreciation and falling oil prices. From a year earlier, the index rose 15 percent.