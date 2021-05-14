Report: US Vice President Open to Discuss Vaccine Aid to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly upbeat about the prospect of providing vaccine assistance to South Korea.According to a Yonhap report that cited persons close to Rep. Andy Kim, Harris made the comment during her meeting with the Korean American lawmaker from New Jersey on Tuesday. Kim had reportedly requested the help to address Seoul's vaccine shortage, adding that South Korea is an important ally of the U.S. in Asia.Vice President Harris reportedly responded by saying that while Washington currently does not have any plans to make such a provision, she did agree on the need. She said she would prioritize the matter and follow up with Rep. Kim.In particular, Harris said she would examine the issue with South Korean officials prior to President Moon Jae-in's Washington visit for a summit with President Joe Biden next week, according to the report.