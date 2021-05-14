Daily COVID-19 Cases in 700s for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 747 new COVID-19 cases throughout Thursday, reporting more than 700 cases for the second straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Friday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 130-thousand-380.Of the new cases, 729 are local transmissions and 18 are from overseas.Nearly 60 percent of the domestic infections came from the greater metro area, with 229 in Seoul, 172 in Gyeonggi Province and 34 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 294 cases, including 50 in South Jeolla Province and 34 in North Gyeongsang Province. It marks the first time in eleven days that the portion of cases in the non-capital region surpassed 40 percent.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-893. The fatality rate stands at one-point-45 percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by seven to 153.