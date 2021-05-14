Hyundai to Invest 8.1 Tln Won in US by 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group has announced that it will invest about eight trillion won in the United States by 2025 to produce electric vehicles.The group, which includes Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation, on Thursday unveiled the plan to invest eight-point-one trillion won, or seven-point-four billion U.S. dollars, in the U.S.The group said that the investment is aimed at producing electric vehicles(EV), boosting production facilities and enhancing its competitiveness in the urban air mobility business, robotics and autonomous driving.Both Hyundai and Kia will seek and expand the local production of their EV models, possibly beginning with Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ5 next year.Hyundai plans to fully roll out the model in the U.S. in the autumn, with the aim to boost its share in the U.S. EV market through the local production.