S. Korea, US Defense Authorities Agree on Importance of Joint Military Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities of South Korea and the U.S. have agreed on the importance of joint military exercises to maintain combined defense readiness.The Defense Ministry announced on Friday that the two sides confirmed the stance during the 19th Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue(KIDD) held in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday.The ministry said the participants reaffirmed that their countries share the goal of completely denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace. Additionally, they restated that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the linchpin of peace and security in the region.Stressing the need to maintain combined defense readiness, the participants agreed that it’s imperative to guarantee safe access to key training facilities and other major operations venues. This appears to reflect Washington's calls to normally conduct joint military drills and guarantee training conditions.The two sides also agreed to pursue a meeting of defense ministers of South Korea, Japan and the U.S. This could come as soon as next month at the Shangri-La Dialogue, which will open in Singapore on June 4.