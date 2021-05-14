Menu Content

Write: 2021-05-14 11:13:51Update: 2021-05-14 16:18:21

Court Rejects Injunction Request to Ban Sale of N. Korean Founder's Memoir

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has rejected a request by a civic group for an injunction to ban the sale of North Korean founder Kim Il-sung’s memoir in the nation. 

The Seoul Western District Court issued the ruling on Thursday, saying materials submitted by the group, New Paradigm of Korea(NPK), failed to fully explain the need to prohibit the sale of the book series. 

The court said banning the distribution and sale of a book is possible only when it violates the personal rights of the person or people seeking the ban, saying this does not apply in this case. 

Earlier on April 1, local publisher Minjok Sarangbang released the eight-volume memoir titled, “Kim Il-Sung: Reminiscences with the Century.”

NPK shortly after filed an injunction, expressing concerns that the books could violate the personal rights of the South Korean people.
