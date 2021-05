Photo : YONHAP News

The grand prize at this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards went to comedian, host and television personality Yoo Jae-suk and film director Lee Joon-ik.At the awards ceremony held in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province, on Thursday, Yoo grabbed the grand prize in the TV category while Lee, whose film "Book of Fish" hit theaters in late March, took the grand prize in the film category.JTBC’s serial killer drama “Beyond Evil” won the most number of awards after taking best drama, best actor for Shin Ha-kyun and best screenplay.The Baeksang Arts Awards were introduced in 1965. Like last year, only a handful of winners and officials attended the ceremony held without any spectators due to the ongoing pandemic.