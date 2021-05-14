Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

New PM Stresses Overcoming Pandemic Most Pressing Task

Write: 2021-05-14 13:12:55Update: 2021-05-14 14:26:02

New PM Stresses Overcoming Pandemic Most Pressing Task

Photo : YONHAP News

New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum presided over his first meeting on the country's COVID-19 response Friday, stressing that overcoming the pandemic is the most pressing task.

As the head of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, Kim vowed to exert all efforts toward bringing normalcy to people's lives within this year and helping the economy make a strong leap.

The prime minister said he will make sure that more than 13 million people get their first vaccine shot within the year's first half and that the nation achieves herd immunity earlier than the previously targeted November.

Kim pledged to expand incentives offered to those who have completed vaccinations as part of steps toward a return to normalcy.

Instead of tightening social distancing rules and restricting business operations, the government will focus more on ensuring that quarantine regulations are being followed to prevent the virus' further spread.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >