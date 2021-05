Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea cast deep concerns over escalating violence amid armed clashes between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza.On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry expressed grave concern in regards to massive civilian casualties, including children, from indiscriminate rocket attacks in the Gaza Strip and counter attacks.Stressing that violence can't be justified under any circumstance, Seoul called on both sides to refrain from aggravating tension and to stop using armed forces.It also urged both sides to cooperate in international efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.A ministry official, meanwhile, said there has been no report of South Korean casualties. Currently, some 470 South Koreans are estimated to reside in the region.