Moon Calls for United Front with Ruling Party

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday called for an integrated front between his office and the ruling party, saying competence comes from being united.Moon made the call at a meeting with the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) new leadership, where he asked that the leaders more closely communicate and collaborate with his office and the government.The president said he hopes his office and his party will write new history by not regressing into end-of-term division between the political bodies as the next election nears.Repeatedly highlighting competence, Moon cited the stagnant job market, soaring housing prices and social inequality amid the COVID-19 pandemic as pressing tasks that his office, the party and government ministries should address together.He also called for laying the groundwork for his signature Korean New Deal initiative and carbon neutrality campaign to position the nation to become a global leader.