Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is considering setting up a consultative body with Japan to discuss Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.An official at the Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Seoul finds a channel necessary to deliver its position to and seek additional information from Tokyo, aside from the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).According to the official, Tokyo is prepared to actively respond to the request for relevant information from neighboring countries, including South Korea.The Seoul government is also known to be considering sending officials to the Fukushima plant in a fact-gathering mission in line with the launch of such a consultative body.