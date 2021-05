Photo : KBS News

A mother accused of abusing and killing her 16-month-old adopted daughter has been sentenced to life in prison.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday handed down the verdict to the adoptive mother surnamed Jang, convicting her of murder. Her husband received a five-year sentence.Jang was on trial for charges of habitually beating and abusing the baby girl known as Jeong-in from June to October last year before causing her death on October 13 by exerting strong force to her stomach.Her husband was also indicted on charges of child abuse and abetting his wife's violence in violation of the Child Welfare Act.Prosecutors had demanded the death penalty for Jang and seven and a half years in prison for the husband.