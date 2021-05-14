Moon Presents New PM, Cabinet Ministers with Letters of Appointment

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in presented new Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and four Cabinet ministers with letters of appointment on Friday.The four new Cabinet members are Science Minister Lim Hye-sook, Land Minister Noh Hyeong-ouk, Industry and Energy Minister Moon Sung-wook and Labor Minister An Kyung-duk.After the ceremony, the president asked the officials to unite under Kim's leadership during his administration's final year in office.The president urged the Cabinet to exert efforts toward overcoming the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery through inter-ministry cooperation and communication with the private sector.Lim pledged to fully communicate and cooperate, while Noh pledged to stabilize the housing market and eradicate speculation. Both had come under pressure during their confirmation hearings for alleged ethical lapses in their past.