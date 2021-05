Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccines made available from canceled appointments can be claimed via online reservations starting on May 27 via Naver and Kakao.South Korea's vaccination task force says it will minimize the occurrence of wasted vaccines by posting the surplus doses online. People available to receive a shot that same day will be able to choose a vaccination center from a map of available locations.Health officials expect the new system will allow citizens to quickly locate available vaccines at nearby medical institutions, allowing for swift inoculations as well as a minimizing of wasted time-sensitive vaccines.