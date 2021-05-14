Poll: 30% of Public Don't Support a Particular Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A new opinion poll shows that more people do not support a particular political party.In a Gallup Korea poll that surveyed a thousand adults nationwide Tuesday to Thursday, 30 percent of respondents said that they do not support any one party, up from 29 percent last week.It's the first time in the past six months this figure has outpaced support for the two main parties. The ruling Democratic Party's approval rating fell two percentage points from last week to 28 percent, with the main opposition People Power Party garnering 27 percent, one percentage point down from the previous week.Many younger folks, especially 44 percent of those in their 20s, were not attached to any single party.President Moon Jae-in's approval rating dropped to 32 percent and his disapproval rating climbed to 61 percent.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.