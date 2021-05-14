Prosecution Probing How Seoul Prosecution Chief's Notice Was Leaked

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office has launched a probe into how an indictment notice of the Seoul Prosecutor chief was divulged to the media.The SPO said on Friday Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan ordered collaboration among the three SPO departments handling inspection and information to get to the bottom of how the indictment notice for Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, was compromised.Justice Minister Park Beom-kye earlier had ordered the prosecution to look into the suspicion.On Thursday, some local media outlets reported that former presidential senior secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk and his deputy Lee Kwang-cheol were also implicated in the alleged illegal exit ban case centered around former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui.The notice reportedly said, while reporting the 2019 exit ban case to Cho, Lee called for a political arrangement so Prosecutor Lee Kyu-won, who requested the exit ban, would avoid investigation. Cho proceeded with it by informing a senior prosecutor official of the matter, the reports claimed.