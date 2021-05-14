KDCA: Eased Mask Rules May Be Possible after Chuseok in September

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities have hinted that a partial relaxing of mask rules may be possible following the Chuseok holiday.Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook said in a regular Friday briefing that if COVID-19 vaccinations for high-risk groups including those aged 65 and older is completed around Chuseok in September, a phased easing of mask rules can be considered.He said masks may no longer be required starting with indoor areas, as officials consider distancing levels and the prospective move’s impact on public safety. He was quick to add, however, that this was not guaranteed as the situation is unpredictable.His remarks were made a day after the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention(CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks in many places given that the inoculation of 45-point-one percent of the adults in the country has been complete.The KDCA official, cautioning against excessive optimism, noted the U.S. still enforces mask-wearing on public transportation. Kwon also said distancing and other quarantine rules could be toughened despite vaccination if COVID-19 variants that are more resistant to vaccines further spread.