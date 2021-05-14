Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

China Lands Unmanned Spacecraft on Mars

Write: 2021-05-15 12:28:36Update: 2021-05-15 14:17:39

China Lands Unmanned Spacecraft on Mars

Photo : YONHAP News

China has successfully landed an unmanned spacecraft on Mars, state media announced early Saturday.

Xinhua news agency reported on the landing of the Tianwen-1 probe on Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain in Mars' northern hemisphere, and called the achievement an important milestone in China's planetary exploration.

The Tianwen-1, consisting of an orbiter, lander and a six-wheeled robotic rover, was launched last July. It reached Mars orbit this February after a journey of seven months and has since been surveying potential landing sites while circling above the red planet. 

Earlier this year, the U.S. space agency NASA landed the rover Perseverance on Mars for a mission to find signs of life. 

Only the United States and the former Soviet Union had so far successfully landed probes on the planet, while 45 attempts have been made globally since 1960.

China's previous attempt in 2011, which was a joint launch with Russia, failed to make it past the Earth's orbit.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >