PM: Goal is to Fully Resume In-Person Classes from Fall

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has vowed to work toward the goal of fully resuming in-person classes from the fall semester and address the educational vacuum caused by the prolonged pandemic.In a Facebook post on Teachers' Day Saturday, the new PM said the focus last year was to reduce infection risks through online classes and quarantine measures.He said the long pandemic has raised concerns over the academic gap that current students face, as well as their social and emotional well-being.Kim said teachers' endeavors in both areas of education and safety are still ongoing and expressed gratitude and respect to the 600-thousand faculty members nationwide, saying their dedication is safeguarding the children.The prime minister promised to complete vaccinations of kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school teachers as well as high school seniors by the end of the summer break in August.He said the government will work harder to swiftly return to normality.