Heavy Rain Forecast for Sunday Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

On Saturday, cloudy skies are forecast nationwide while the capital region and Gangwon and Gyeongsang provinces will see some rain.Rain will begin to fall from late evening in Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces, while Sunday will bring rain clouds across the country with heavy precipitation forecast.Rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters is expected Sunday in southern Gyeonggi, southwestern Gangwon, Chungcheong, Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces. The rest of the country including capital Seoul will see ten to 60 millimeters.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts thunder and lightning in some regions and gusty winds in coastal areas of Jeolla, South Gyeongsang and Jeju Island.Sunday morning lows will be slightly higher than Saturday but daytime highs will be lower, ranging from 16 to 25 degrees Celsius.