Photo : YONHAP News

Marking Teachers' Day on Saturday, President Moon Jae-in said that if education does not fear change, our children can become the force of change.In a video message posted on social media, Moon said that a post-coronavirus era that no one has yet experienced lies ahead.He said children could reunite with their friends in classrooms this spring thanks to the teachers' dedicated efforts to realize online teaching and make in-person classes safer.Moon thanked teachers for speaking about hope despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and commended their efforts to reduce the pandemic-triggered academic gap among students.He said the government will also do its part and provide support so that teachers can focus on teaching and take pride in their jobs.