Pianist Kim Su-yeon Wins 1st Prize at Montreal Concours

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean pianist Kim Su-yeon has won first prize at Canada's Montreal International Music Competition that ended Friday.The Kumho Cultural Foundation in Seoul said it's the first time a South Korean has won the top honor in the piano category.Kim will receive 180-thousand dollars worth of benefits including 30-thousand in prize money and an opportunity to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and tour North America.The annual Montreal competition features three disciplines of piano, voice and violin that alternate over a three-year cycle. It's aimed at uncovering young talent aged 33 and under. This year, the event was held online.The second and third place winners came from Japan and France.Making her debut in 2005, Kim won first prize at the Johann Nepomuk Hummel International Piano Competition in 2014 and second prize at the 2018 Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition and the Mozart International Competition last year.The 27-year-old graduated from Mozarteum University in Salzburg, Austria with a master's degree.