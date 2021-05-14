Local Gas Prices Edge up for 2nd Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Local gas prices are up for the second week.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of regular gasoline nationwide rose two-point-seven won to reach one-thousand-537 won per liter in the second week of May.Gas prices gained for 20 straight weeks since late November before the climb stopped late last month. But the uptick resumed last week.By region, gas is most expensive in Jeju Island at over one-thousand-619 won, about 82 won higher than the national average.Prices in Daegu are the lowest at an average one-thousand-510-point-seven won.The price of diesel also rose two-point-three won this week to over one-thousand-334 won per liter.Meanwhile global oil prices are going steady. Dubai crude, which South Korea mainly imports, rose a tenth of a dollar to 66 dollars 30 cents, while the average price of gasoline around the world was the same as last week at 75-point-four dollars a barrel.