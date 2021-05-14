Menu Content

Korean
English

Politics

S. Korea Reports 610 New COVID-19 Cases

Write: 2021-05-16 09:59:25Update: 2021-05-16 12:23:23

S. Korea Reports 610 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 610 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, reporting more than 600 cases for the second straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday that the new cases raised the country's accumulated caseload to 131-thousand-671.

The daily figure dropped about 70 from a day earlier and stayed in the 600s for the second consecutive day, but the drop is largely attributed to fewer tests over the weekend.

Of the new cases, 572 are local transmissions and 38 are from overseas.

About two thirds of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area, with 208 in Seoul, 156 in Gyeonggi Province and 15 in Incheon.

Other parts of the nation added 193 cases, including 44 in South Gyeongsang Province and 30 in the southern port city of Busan.

Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-900. The fatality rate stands at one-point-44 percent.

The number of critically ill patients remains unchanged from the previous day at 150.
