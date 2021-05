Photo : YONHAP News

The prices of major cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin – all dropped.According to CoinDesk, a cryptocurrency information provider, as of 1:30 p.m. Saturday U.S. western time, the price of Bitcoin fell two-point-11 percent in the past 24 hours to 48-thousand-357 U.S. dollars.The market capitalization of the number one cryptocurrency also declined to 904-point-seven billion dollars.Ethereum prices also slipped by four-point-69 percent in the past 24 hours to three-thousand-803-point-65 dollars.Dogecoin prices also fell five-point-47 percent in the past 24 hours to point-5186 dollars. The prices soared on Friday after Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was working with the crypto's developers to improve its efficiency as a means of payment.