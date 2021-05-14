Financial Support for Vaccine Recipients who Developed Serious Reactions

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, people who have developed severe adverse reactions after receiving COVID-19 vaccines will be able to benefit from state support for medical expenses even if the causality between the vaccine and the reactions was not fully confirmed.Previously, people who were admitted to intensive care units or developed serious diseases after receiving COVID-19 vaccines were not able to get financial support from the government unless the clear link between the vaccine and the adverse reactions was recognized by health authorities.South Korea's vaccination task force said on Saturday that those people will now be able to receive up to ten million won in state support for their medical expenses from Monday.The move will be also applied retroactively for those who were inoculated before Monday.The financial support, however, will not be provided for those who had underlying diseases.