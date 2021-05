Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies and rains are forecast nationwide on Sunday, with heavy rains likely to hit the southern regions and Gangwon Province during the daytime.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, rain will begin to let up from the western parts of the nation on Sunday night.But the eastern parts of Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province and the eastern parts of South Gyeongsang Province are expected to see rain through early Monday.From Monday morning, fresh rains are forecast for the central region, northern parts of North Jeolla Province and the Gyeongsang Provinces.Rainfall of 30 to 80 millimeters is expected through Monday in Gangwon, South Jeolla, the Gyeongsang Provinces and the eastern parts of North Jeolla Province. The rest of the country will see 20 to 60 millimeters.