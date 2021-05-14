N. Korea Propaganda Outlet Criticizes S. Korea's Defense Drill, Military Buildup

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean propaganda media outlet has criticized South Korea's ongoing training and recent combined exercise with the United States, warning that it will only "stab itself in the eyes."Tongil Voice said on Sunday that South Korea's move for military buildup and drills are completely for a preemptive strike against North Korea, calling it a factor that further aggravates the already critical tension on the Korean Peninsula.The outlet blasted the South Korean military, saying that its belligerent acts showed that South Korea is the very country that destroys peace and stability on the peninsula.It added that South Korea will result in "stabbing itself in the eyes with its bare hands" by confronting the North.Last week, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff kicked off the Hwarang training in the southeastern city of Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province as part of efforts to maintain an integrated defense posture. The biennial exercise will run until November in five different regions.South Korea and the United States also held a joint cargo loading and unloading drill in early May at Daegu Air Base.