S. Korea Falls to 49th in Energy Transition Index Ranking

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is found to be slower than other countries in switching to eco-friendly energy.According to related industries on Sunday, South Korea ranked 49th among 115 countries in the 2021 Energy Transition Index, which was released by the World Economic Forum.It marks a fall of seven notches from 2012. South Korea was among a few countries among the top 50 nations that witnessed their rankings fall over the period.The index gauges a country’s current energy system and its structural readiness to adapt to future energy needs.South Korea scored 60-point-eight, which is higher than 59-point-three, the average of the 115 countries.However, the country ranked 29th among 31 advanced nations as its score was far lower than 68-point-two, the average of the advanced nations.Sweden topped the index followed by Norway and Denmark.