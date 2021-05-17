Report: S. Korea, US, Japan Arranging Summit on Sidelines of G7 Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan are reportedly planning to meet on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Britain next month.Quoting sources close to the countries on Saturday, Japan's Kyodo News reported that coordination is under way to arrange the trilateral summit on the fringes of the G7 summit set for June 11 to 13 in Cornwall, southwestern England.According to Kyodo, a government source in Japan said that the U.S. is positive about the meeting as it has no reason to reject it, and a South Korean official said Seoul is aiming to hold it to coincide with the G7 summit.The trilateral summit, if realized, would be the first since September 2017, when President Moon Jae-in held a meeting with then U.S. President Donald Trump and then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.G7 host Britain has invited Moon as a guest to the in-person summit, which also brings together members Japan, the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Italy, plus the European Union.