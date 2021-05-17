Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Prime Minister Orders Gov't to Examine Incentives to Encourage Vaccination

Write: 2021-05-17 08:37:57Update: 2021-05-17 09:48:52

Prime Minister Orders Gov't to Examine Incentives to Encourage Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has instructed government offices to swiftly examine various incentives to encourage more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The prime minister issued the order at a government meeting on the virus response in Seoul on Sunday.

Kim asked related offices to speed up efforts to sign bilateral agreements with major countries to exempt vaccinated people from two-week quarantine in each country.

In addition, the prime minister urged the public to trust the government and get vaccinated without being swayed by groundless claims.

He said a survey of vaccine recipients aged 60 or older showed an 89-point-five percent prevention of illness and 100 percent prevention of death, adding that most of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations were mild fever and muscle pain.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >