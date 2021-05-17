Prime Minister Orders Gov't to Examine Incentives to Encourage Vaccination

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has instructed government offices to swiftly examine various incentives to encourage more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The prime minister issued the order at a government meeting on the virus response in Seoul on Sunday.
Kim asked related offices to speed up efforts to sign bilateral agreements with major countries to exempt vaccinated people from two-week quarantine in each country.
In addition, the prime minister urged the public to trust the government and get vaccinated without being swayed by groundless claims.
He said a survey of vaccine recipients aged 60 or older showed an 89-point-five percent prevention of illness and 100 percent prevention of death, adding that most of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations were mild fever and muscle pain.