Prime Minister Orders Gov't to Examine Incentives to Encourage Vaccination

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has instructed government offices to swiftly examine various incentives to encourage more people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.The prime minister issued the order at a government meeting on the virus response in Seoul on Sunday.Kim asked related offices to speed up efforts to sign bilateral agreements with major countries to exempt vaccinated people from two-week quarantine in each country.In addition, the prime minister urged the public to trust the government and get vaccinated without being swayed by groundless claims.He said a survey of vaccine recipients aged 60 or older showed an 89-point-five percent prevention of illness and 100 percent prevention of death, adding that most of the side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations were mild fever and muscle pain.